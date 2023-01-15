SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — A Saturday morning structure fire damaged a garage and two nearby homes in Salisbury Township, Ohio.

Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a heavily involved structure fire with two nearby exposures on Ohio Route 143 around 7:01 a.m.

PFD says crews contained the fire within an hour after they deployed two handlines to keep the garage fire from the main residence. Crews say they then went through the structure to control hotspots.

(Photo from PFD)

(Photo from PFD)

Crews eventually returned to quarters, and no one was injured, according to fire officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PFD says two small fires rekindled in the burned structure around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday. Crews say they extinguished the fire, and no one was injured during the rekindle either.

Responders included PFD, Rutland Fire Department, Middleport Fire Department, Chester Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs County EMS and American Electric Power.