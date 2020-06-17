New bill to bring broadband to more Ohio homes

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a bill to bring high-speed internet to more Ohioans.

The House says fast, reliable broadband access is one of the key infrastructure issues of the 21st Century, which is why they passed the legislation, House Bill 13, to create Ohio’s first Residential Broadband Expansion program.

State Representative Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, says passing the bill is critical for areas of Southeast Ohio and beyond which lack connectivity. Nearly one million Ohioans across the state lack a reliable internet connection, and 300,000 households do not have any internet options, he said.

“Access to high-speed internet improves access to opportunity. It is critical for economic development and educational opportunities,” Edwards said. “This is an especially important issue in Southeast Ohio, where topography and low population density have been impediments to expansion.”

Edwards also says the closure of schools and businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of high-speed internet as more Ohioans work and attend school virtually.

The House says the grant program proposed in the bill will help offset construction cost hurdles and facilitate the expansion of high-speed internet and all broadband services to unserved households across the state.

The program would be funded with $20 million for the remainder of the state’s budget for the next two years. The legislation also includes other regulatory changes to assist in reducing barriers to broadband expansion.

The bill passed with a vote of 81-8 and awaits further action in the Ohio Senate.

