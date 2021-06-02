New local company collects and recycles waste from Ohio River

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – They say one man’s trash is another one’s treasure, and PureCycle is taking that literally with their first-ever Pure Planet Day clean up.

Dozens of PureCycle employees and interns from around the nation are tackling a global problem on the banks of the Ohio River and County Road 1A.

“I feel like this community gets overlooked a lot and it definitely means a lot to have all these people from like Houston, Orlando, Tennessee,” said PureCycle Intern, Grant Banks. “It just feels good to have people come into this area, really helping it out and making it move better for the future.”

The collected waste will be recycled at their facility and turned into new material.

“It doesn’t matter what color, what odor, what shape, what size, what type of material comes in,” said PureCycle Chief Manufacturing Officer, Dustin Olson. ‘We can convert it back into perfect new like plastic.”

The number five is special to this company as they focus on polypropylene, which makes up 30% of the world’s trash.

“There’s a 150,000 pounds of polypropylene made every year around the world, and less than 1% is recycled,” said Olson.

The company plans to make this an annual event and is working to expand their plant in the area.

“It’s really important to help clean up our community and keep it clean,” said PureCycle intern, Madeline Skena. “It’s great because we kind of get to close the loop on the economy.”

