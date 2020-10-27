New million-dollar senior center near approval in Lawrence County

PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – For the past two years, the Lawrence County, Ohio commission has been working to get federal funding to help build a new senior center.

Lawrence county commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. has lead the $1-million project to build the new center. However, the project is now in the second year, and the center has still not been completed.

During the commission meeting on October 20th, Commission president DeAnna Holliday provided an update on why that is.

A lot of people have had questions about the facility and why it has not been constructed yet and the truth of the matter is, these processes with particularly government money can take a little while. DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence Co. Commission president



Artist rendering of the senior center from 2017. Photo courtesy of the Lawrence County Commission.

In order to get approval for the funding, a state-deemed financial agent had to be appointed, which for this project was Ohio University. Part of the process is making sure the facility will be also be used for educational purposes.

Holliday says in compliance with this request they will offer senior education inside the center once it is completed. She also says they are in the “final stretch” of the approval.

According to commissioner Hayes, they have made a final decision on the location of the center. A little more than two acres of land at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds has been reserved for the project.

Lawrence County Fair Board president Randall Lambert says he believes the addition of the center will be beneficial for everyone.

Restroom facilities, that’s something that we are lacking. Part of the agreement is we would have access to the area that’s not used for the building, we would have access to that to use during the fair. Randall Lambert, Lawrence County Fair Board president

We reached out to Ohio University regarding an update on the approval, but haven’t heard back yet.

