New Ohio law on child marriage takes effect

Posted: Apr 08, 2019 09:12 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2019 05:34 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new state marriage law prohibits children under the age of 17 from marrying in Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports the new law took effect Monday. It raises the minimum marriage age to 18 for both parties but allows 17-year-olds to marry if they meet certain requirements. They must have juvenile court consent and go through a 14-day waiting period. The law also says the age difference between the parties cannot be more than four years.

The measure was signed into law by former Gov. John Kasich on Jan. 8, shortly before he left office.

Previous state law allowed females to marry at 16 and males to marry at 18. But it also allowed Ohioans younger than those ages to marry if they had judicial and parental consent.

