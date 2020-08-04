COLUMBUS, OH (WKBN) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discussed high school fall sports during their COVID-19I press briefing on Tuesday.
“We do not know exactly what is going to happen moving forward,” DeWine said. “We want to get a little closer to that before we make any final decisions.”
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said it is possible that the Department of Health order requiring testing for contact sports could be lifted before the start of the season.
Husted also said they are reviewing plans from the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals potentially having fans in the stands for the upcoming NFL season.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Jury in civil trial decides no excessive force during arrest
- Dick Goddard, legendary FOX 8 meteorologist, dies at 89
- No final decisions yet on Ohio high school fall sports seasons
- Ohio mandates masks in the classroom for all K-12 students
- Trump signs $3 billion-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks
- United Mine Workers of America back candidate for WV governor
- Miami Marlins, WV native Corey Bird continues to miss the game he loves
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- 22 cats left without food and water for a month in Oak Hill
- At least 2 dead in NC town following tornado spawned by Isaias