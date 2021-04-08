ODNR member dies following accident during controlled burn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that a member of its forestry team died last month after an accident during a prescribed fire.
ODNR said Selinde Roosenburg, 20, died March 23 after a utility terrain vehicle accident during a controlled burn at Richland Furnace State Forest.
Roosenburg was a member of the Zaleski State Forest team for a little over a year, ODNR said, adding she made an impression on everyone she met.
According to ODNR, Roosenburg grew up on a tree farm in Athens County and was a student at Ohio State University.
