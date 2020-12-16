ODOT prepares roads for winter weather

Severe Weather Bar

Ohio

by: Ashley Haycraft,

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Weather (Photo Credit: Associated Press)

OH (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Transportation crews have prepared the roads of Central Ohio for winter weather expected to go into Thursday, Dec. 17.

ODOT says they’ve treated interstates, state and U.S. routes, ramps, and bridges with Brine, a salt and water mixture that helps prevent snow and ice from bonding to pavement.

In Jackson County, OH not much snow was on the ground yet this morning, but drivers could see some rain and sleet while salt trucks worked to prepare the roads.

https://twitter.com/natalie_wadas/status/1339232766408482816

