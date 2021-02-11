ODOT reports increase in snow removal truck accidents

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – ODOT crews have been working tirelessly Thursday, starting in the early hours, de-icing roads. Crews are not only up against mother nature but other drivers on the road.

One salt truck in Ross County, Ohio was struck Wednesday night by a driver tailing too close. No one was hurt in the accident, but ODOT officials say this type of situation happens far too often.

Matt McGuire, ODOT District 9 said, “counting our truck in Ross County that was struck [Wednesday] night, that brings us up to four ODOT plow trucks that have been struck within the last two weeks, and compared to last winter we had eight in the entire season.”

This is just one of the many on-going issues crews experience across the tri-state while treating and clearing roadways. Drivers not only drive too close, but also pass at high speeds, which is especially dangerous in inclement weather.

ODOT Press Secretary, Matt Bruning said, “there really is a ripple effect that not only effects our plow driver and the driver who strikes our plow driver, but every driver on that stretch of highway that that plow was taking care of.”

Officials ask drivers to stay at home, if possible, during winter weather. If you must travel, keep at least three car-lengths back and be prepared for snow plows and salt trucks to move well below normal highway speeds.

Lawrence County’s georgraphical layout causes unique challenges for crews due to the hills and winding roads.

“Yes, we all do the same thing but the geography and type of precipitation that falls and the rate at which it falls certainly will vary from portions of Ohio to portions of Ohio,” said Bruning.

Crews will be out for the rest of Thursday night, maintaining clear roadways into Friday morning. Southern Ohio is expecting more snow this coming week as well and crews are already preparing for the next blast of winter weather.

