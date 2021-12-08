All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Officer injured in southeast Columbus shooting

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting in southeast Columbus.  

Just after 9 a.m., Wednesday, a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive.  

The Fraternal Order of Police confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting, but that officer’s condition is unknown at this time.  The FOP also says a suspect was injured in the shooting.

Columbus police have yet to provide information on the shooting, but confirmed it was not one of their officers injured.

NBC4i.com will update when more information is learned.  

