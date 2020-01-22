Officer who tried to kidnap girl gets over 4 years in prison

CLEVELAND (AP) – An off-duty Cleveland police officer who pleaded guilty to trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa apologized in court before he was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty last month to charges that included attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and endangering children.

Authorities say he was off-duty in August when he drove up to the girl as she waited for a bus to school. They say he asked her if she wanted a ride and she refused, then he returned minutes later and approached her.

