Officers find an alligator while responding to robbery

COLUMBUS (The Columbus Dispatch) — Columbus Police discovered a live alligator while responding to an alleged robbery involving a gun and an Xbox.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a caller reported a man with a gun in a dispute over the return of a Microsoft Xbox Monday afternoon. Police arrested the man and charged him with a parole violation and a felony weapons charge.

Officers say they found the 3 to 4 feet alligator in an aquarium in a closet while searching the home.

The woman, who lived in the apartment where the dispute took place, admitted to authorities that the alligator was hers and that she did not have the proper permit.

