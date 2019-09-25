CLEVELAND (AP) – Police in Ohio have released video they say shows an inmate collecting contraband dropped by drone over a county jail’s outdoor exercise yard.
Cuyahoga County officials released the video Tuesday.
The security video shows an inmate in an outdoor area at Cuyahoga County Jail’s complex in Euclid looking up at something off-camera. He later attempts to catch an item falling above him. He misses and collects the item from the ground and walks out of view.
Authorities say the dropped parcel contained a cellphone and loose-leaf marijuana.
The county sheriff’s office launched an investigation and has turned the case over to prosecutors.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
- Ohio lawmaker introduces bill banning flavored vape products
- More than 100 dogs seized from Ohio home
- Officials: Drone dropped cell phone and weed into jail yard
- Ohio horses infected with West Nile Virus
- ARPO announces second takedown, 11 doctors arrested
- Hungary wants to do business in West Virginia
- Fayette County man arrested on sexual assault allegations
- John Robertson to retire from Charleston Coliseum & Convention
- Students chat with lawmakers through video conference about climate change