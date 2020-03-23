OH Gov. DeWine orders state government hiring freeze; defines stay-at-home order in effect tonight

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered an immediate hiring freeze in state government with the exception of employees directly involved in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. He also called for a freeze in new contract services and has asked many cabinet members to cut up to 20% of their budgets. The state government travel freeze previously set will remain in effect.

In order to keep the virus from spreading and further add to social distancing guidelines, DeWine also said no more than six children should be in a room at a time.

The Stay-at-Home order the governor and Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH set yesterday will go into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 6, 2020, unless the order is rescinded or modified.

The governor’s office has published a copy of the Stay At Home Order on its website to further explain what Ohioans are allowed or not allowed to do while the order is in effect. Dr. Acton reiterated that the most important thing people can do to slow the pandemic is to stay home to keep from contracting and potentially spreading the virus.

More information is also available at Stay At Home FAQ Some exceptions include for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, for outdoor activity while maintaining the CDC’s social distancing guidelines, for certain types of work as defined in the order or to care for others.

Dr. Acton also said a very limited supply of personal protective equipment is being sent to local health departments. However, she says these are boxes, not truckloads.

The Ohio Department of Health says the states six deaths from COVID-19 were in Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin (2), Lucas and Stark Counties.

Cases have been reported in the following counties:

Ashland (1), Ashtabula (3), Belmont (2), Butler (17), Carroll (2), Clark (1), Clermont (5), Clinton (1), Columbiana (2), Coshocton (3), Cuyahoga (149), Darke (1), Defiance (2), Delaware (7), Erie (1), Franklin (44), Gallia (1), Geauga (2), Greene (1), Hamilton (26), Hancock (1), Highland (1), Huron (1), Knox (1), Lake (8), Licking (1), Logan (1), Lorain (24), Lucas (9), Madison (1), Mahoning (23), Marion (3), Medina (15), Miami (17), Montgomery (7), Portage (2), Richland (1), Sandusky (1), Stark (12), Summit (28), Trumbull (3), Tuscarawas (2), Union (1), Warren (5), Washington (1), Wood (2)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories