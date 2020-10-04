OH Gov. orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 4,

This is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Similar orders have been given to both West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to lower flags to half-staff.

