OH woman dies after kayak overturns in river

HARRISON, OH (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.

Fire department personnel sent a boat down the river and fellow paddlers performed CPR on the victim until emergency responders arrived. The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.