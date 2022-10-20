COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspended Ohio National Guard member, who was previously charged with making terroristic threats against a Jewish school in April, has pleaded guilty to selling “ghost guns” with a 3D printer.

Thomas Develin, 25, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to selling guns that were made whole or in part with a 3D printer, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Kenneth Parker. Develin was arrested by federal agents in June and admitted to making the guns to sell and possessing devices to convert rifles and pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

Develin is also facing local charges in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas after he made a terroristic threat against the Jewish K-12 school Columbus Torah Academy. While working there as a private security guard, Develin posted a photo on social media holding a handgun and a caption that read, “I’m at a Jewish school and about to make it everyone’s problem,” according to court documents.

Agents discovered more than 25 firearms during a search warrant of his home, along with night vision goggles, ballistic plates, a ballistic helmet, first aid equipment and ammunition in his car. On April 14, Develin was ordered under house arrest after paying a bond of $125,000.

In his federal plea agreement, Develin admitted to hiding and burning illegal firearms parts in March, said Parker. Text messages also show Develin discussing hiding and destroying incriminating evidence.

Unlawfully engaging in manufacturing and dealing machine guns are federal crimes punishable by up to 10 years in prison, said Parker. Selling any firearms without a license is punishable by up to five years in prison.