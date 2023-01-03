Watch an earlier report on Kason Thomas in the player above.

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of stealing a running car with infant twins inside and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas, had her trial date set Tuesday morning.

During a bail review hearing at Marion Superior Court, Jackson’s bond remained at $500 for a felony charge of battery by bodily waste. The local sheriff’s office accused her of spitting on a deputy while being processed.

Additionally, Jackson will appear in court again on Jan. 11 for a pretrial conference. She will return on Jan. 31 for her final pretrial hearing before her jury trial commences on Feb. 9.

Jackson’s last court appearance was on Dec. 27, where she was advised of her right and appointed indigent counsel at the county’s expense.

She is likely facing kidnapping charges after she stole a running car on Dec. 19 that contained five-month-old twins, Kyair and Kason Thomas, while the twins’ mother was picking up a delivery order from a Short North pizza store. The Amber Alert was issued early the morning of Dec. 20, four hours after Jackson stole the car.

Kyair was located outside and wrapped in a quilt while still in his car seat at a parking lot near a Dayton airport overnight on Dec. 20. Kason was found inside the stolen car, which was parked at a pizza store in Indianapolis on Dec. 22, and reunited with his family after a three-day stay at an area hospital.

Jackson was taken into custody in Indianapolis hours before Kason was found. It remains unclear when Jackson might be returned to Ohio, where she could potentially face federal charges.