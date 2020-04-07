Ohio animator creates ‘Dewine & Amy’ theme song

STOW, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio web developer and animator has created a tongue-in-cheek theme song and intro for Governor DeWine’s daily press conferences.

The video was created and shared by Stofka Creative, a Summit County-based web development firm.

Based on the opening titles for ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ the video gives a lighthearted look at the efforts of Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has been holding daily press conferences along with his director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton since mid-March 2020 to keep the public informed and encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The strong leadership he and his team have provided since early on in the crisis has earned international attention and acclaim and looks to have benefited Ohio with lower case numbers and more tempered strain on the medical system than expected,” said Dave Stofka, sharing the video on YouTube.

Stofka said business has been a little slow in recent weeks, so he took some time to make a theme song for the daily press conference.

