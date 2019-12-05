Ohio Attorney General awards over $325K in body armor grants to local police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s top law enforcer says he has sent more than $325,000 in grants for new body armor to local police departments over the past three months.
Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the money went to some 60 police departments through the Ohio Law Enforcement Body Armor Program. The program was launched in August 2018 by then-Attorney General Mike DeWine after The Associated Press reported more than 50 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents were wearing expired bulletproof vests despite pleas to management for replacement vests.
DeWine was a candidate for governor at the time and was later elected.
