Ohio Attorney General: Dayton doctor indicted on 145 ‘gut-wrenchingly horrible’ child pornography charges

|DAYTON, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio doctor faces 145 felony charges for possession of child pornography.
According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Dr. Gregory Ramey, 70, of Beavercreek, was indicted today on the charges which Yost describes as an “egregious abuse of the patients’ trust.
“Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection,” he said.
Ramey’s activity was reported to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which notified local authorities, Yost said.
Ramey’s employer, Dayton Children’s Hospital, was made aware of the investigation and immediately placed him on administrative leave and then terminated him, according to information provided by Yost. Dayton Children’s Hospital has fully cooperated with the investigation.
The indictment includes 145 felony charges including Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, Attempted Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and Tampering with Evidence. The indictment was filed in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas.
The investigation was conducted by the Beavercreek Police Department with assistance from Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Special Prosecutions section of Yost’s office is prosecuting the case.