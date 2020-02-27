Ohio Attorney General: Dayton doctor indicted on 145 ‘gut-wrenchingly horrible’ child pornography charges

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has reversed the conviction and death sentence given to a man accused of beating and starving his 2-year-old daughter.

Glen Bates was sentenced to die in 2016 after being convicted of killing Glenara Bates a year earlier. Attorneys for the 37-year-old Bates, who is black, argued that Bates' attorney at trial improperly failed to object to the seating of a racially biased juror.