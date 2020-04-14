Ohio attorney general files suit against PPE price gougers

COLUMBUS OH (WOWK) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Monday against an individual and unspecified parties for alleged price gouging N95 respirator masks at 18 times the retail price.

Mario. F. Salwan, of Chagrin Falls, and other unnamed conspirators allegedly operated an online storefront under the now-defunct online handle, “Donkey476.” The store was selling essential products such as N95 masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper.

Beginning on March 28, Donkey476 sold packages of 10 N95 masks to 15 purchasers at prices ranging from $360 to $375 – with the prices averaging $363.43, or $36.34 per mask. Prior to the pandemic, the average retail price was $2.05 per mask. The group ramped up operations during March and acquired more than 1,200 N95 masks.

Yost was critical of the group’s motivations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

“There’s another word for donkey that immediately comes to mind when thinking about these folks,” Yost said. “We will continue to take action against anyone else in this state price gouging during this pandemic.”

Salwan allegedly indicated he was aware of his actions but displayed an indifferent attitude about overcharging consumers.

The Valentine Act, Ohio’s antitrust law, gives the state’s Attorney General’s office broad powers to protect the public and punish those who seek to price gouge consumers.

The state is also asking the court to make Salwan and the group surrender all of its N95 masks to the state in exchange for reasonable financial compensation.

