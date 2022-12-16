JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A suspect in several car thefts was arrested in Jackson County, Ohio on Wednesday.

According to Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers arrested Hunter Beckett on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants. Mr. Beckett was wanted for probation violation in Municipal Court and for failure to appear in Common Pleas Court on a 2018 fleeing and eluding charge.

Jackson County Municipal Court says that Mr. Beckett is also a suspect in a string of motor vehicle thefts in Jackson and Vinton Counties. The court says that a vehicle stolen on Tuesday was found at a Centerville Rd. home where Mr. Beckett was arrested.