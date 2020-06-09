Ohio BMV to resume driver examination station skills testing

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will resume driver examination station skills testing this month.

Testing will begin at some locations June 12 by appointment only at the following locations.

Findlay in Hancock County

Bedford in Cuyahoga County

Columbus in Franklin County

Newark in Licking County

Jackson in Jackson County

Cincinnati in Hamilton County

All remaining driver examination station skills testing will resume by appointment only June 16, according to the BMV. Appointments can be made online.

BMV officials say the organization will reach out to individuals whose tests were canceled due to COVID-19 for priority-based scheduling. Once those tests are rescheduled, then appointments will be available for all other customers.

Class D skills testing will use a modified process that allows the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health and Center for Disease Control recommended health and safety guidelines.

BMV officials are also reminding customers if their license, identification card, vehicle registration, or temporary permit expired on or after the state of emergency’s effective date of March 9, 2020, its expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, 2020, whichever date comes first.

Many BMV services can be completed online at www.OPlates.com. BMV officials say if customers need to purchase a temporary tag for their car, renew their vehicle registration, order new license plates, check their driving record, and many other services, they can complete the transaction online.

For customers who need in-person services, the BMV says its “Get In Line, Online,” allows customers to virtually get in line before arriving.

