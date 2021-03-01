Ohio BMV warns of texting scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning Ohioans about a scam regarding REAL ID.

The Ohio BMV posted on its Facebook page Monday about a text message that may be making the rounds in Ohio. The text message BMV is warning people about asks the recipient to click a link to update their mailing and contact information. The BMV post said it will not text anyone for personal information and if you receive one you should not respond.

If you have any questions you are asked to contact the Ohio BMV at 1-844-644-6268 or 1-844-OHIOBMV.