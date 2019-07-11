Breaking News
Reported pipe bomb shuts down street in St. Albans

Ohio child dies in lawnmower accident

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance_1510856675707.jpg

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A small child died Monday after he fell from a lawnmower.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. at a property on Anderson Anthony Road N.W. in Champion Township.

A man called 911 and said his 3-year-old son fell from the mower while he was cutting the grass and went under the mower deck. The man said the boy was not breathing, according to the 911 report.

The coroner was called and the boy was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Champion police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events