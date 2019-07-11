Ohio child dies in lawnmower accident

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A small child died Monday after he fell from a lawnmower.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. at a property on Anderson Anthony Road N.W. in Champion Township.

A man called 911 and said his 3-year-old son fell from the mower while he was cutting the grass and went under the mower deck. The man said the boy was not breathing, according to the 911 report.

The coroner was called and the boy was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Champion police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating.

