Ohio city’s abortion ban brings more bids for city council race

LEBANON, OH (AP/The Cincinnati Enquirer) – Nineteen people are applying to run for council in the small southwest Ohio city that became the first in the state earlier this year to enact a measure outlawing abortion. Two new activist groups also have formed in Lebanon, Ohio, a city of about 21,000 people.

Lebanon City Council unanimously passed an ordinance May 25 declaring Lebanon “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

The ordinance outlawed providing or aiding an abortion and providing money, transportation or instructions for an abortion within city limits. The city has no abortion clinic, so the law’s immediate impact was not clear.