Ohio confirms 17 additional COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 pandemic numbers Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, Sept. 7, a total of 131,336 (+778) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,276 (+17) deaths and 13,887 (+46) hospitalizations. There are presumed 109,248 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s next press conference on the state’s fight against the virus is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.

