Ohio confirms 4,278 new COVID-19 cases, 81 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Jan. 22, a total of 853,982 (+4,278) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 10,599 (+81) deaths and 44,519 (+204) hospitalizations.

DeWine extended the curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. indefinitely. The curfew, which had been set to expire Saturday, went into effect on Nov. 19. Under it, retail businesses have to close by 10 p.m., and restaurants and bars have to stop serving, with takeout still being allowed. Exceptions to the curfew include people traveling for work, seeking medical treatment or getting groceries.

DeWine said he would consider starting the curfew each night at 11 p.m., but did not provide details.

DeWine announced that the state will purchase at least 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests that will be distributed to local health departments. They will allow a person to have results in minutes without having to visit a testing location. The state is using $50 million CARES Act funding on the project.

Vaccinations continue for residents 80 and older. DeWine said that next week, the program will be expanded to include people with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders in addition to a developmental or intellectual disability. He said county developmental disabilities boards will be reaching out to those affected to schedule vaccinations.

In addition, next week the vaccination program will open to those 75 and older.