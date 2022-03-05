YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a 50-minute call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said it’s clear that the U.S. can do more to help.

Ryan was one of the lawmakers on a call with Zelenskyy as they spoke on the Russian invasion into Ukraine. He spoke outside the Mahoning County Courthouse in Youngstown Saturday about that call.

“It was a very emotional, very powerful call,” he said.

Ryan added, “He was in his bunker with his Army green shirt on, clearly rallying the nation and advocating for his nation.”

He said Zelenskky had one request for them.

“They need planes, and, quite frankly, I think we need to find a way to get them there,” he said.

Ryan stopped short of saying that the U.S. needed to send troops over but said more needs to be done to protect Ukraine’s air space.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see what’s going on and to just stand by… guys like Putin; they don’t stop,” he said.

In the meantime, he said people can help locally by reaching out to their local Ukrainian communities and churches to offer assistance.