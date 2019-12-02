Ohio court will hear case over bullying, teacher liability

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case over whether educators were reckless in not preventing an injury to a student even though they’d been notified she was being bullied by a fellow kindergartner.

The Blade in Toledo reports the court will consider whether teachers and principals can be sued when a student is bullied under their supervision.

In this case, one girl reportedly punctured another girl’s cheek with a pencil at a Toledo school. A Lucas County court concluded a teacher and two principals were protected from a resulting lawsuit by statutory immunity.

A state appeals court panel resurrected the lawsuit’s recklessness claim.

The employees’ lawyers argue educators who respond appropriately to student teasing could face costly litigation unless the decision is overturned.

