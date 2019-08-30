Ohio dad reports son for taking gun to school

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – Police say a student was found at an Ohio high school with a loaded gun Thursday after the boy’s father reported him.

The father called the school to express concerns about his ninth-grade son, one of which was that the boy might have a weapon.

It turned out he did have a weapon.

Westerville’s police chief says the father did the right thing.

“The parent, knowing there would be consequences for the child, was willing to put the safety of the school and the safety of the students in front of that and realize this could be a dangerous situation. That’s what we need in these situations. There are going to be consequences. But think about the consequences if you don’t take an action. And this father had the courage to take that action. So, kudos to him,” said Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler

The police chief added that there isn’t any indication the boy had plans to use the gun.

It’s also not clear where he got it.

The 14-year-old is facing felony charges and expulsion from school.