Ohio democratic party takes legal action to preserve primary election and protect Ohioans’ right to vote

COLUMBUS (WOWK) — The Ohio Democratic Party filed a writ of prohibition today with the Ohio Supreme Court in an attempt to ensure the primary election will take place.

Officials say they want to protect Ohioans’ right to vote after Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton closed polling places Tuesday.

“This primary election must move forward,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “Earlier today we said that we would litigate to defend voters’ right to fully participate in the state’s Democratic primary election, and in the absence of action by the General Assembly and with other actors moving to shut down the primary, we have filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to ensure that all eligible Ohio voters are able to exercise their right to vote in this primary.

“Yesterday’s actions did not create unchecked authority with the governor or secretary of state to run a new election. So authority for a new election must come from the legislature or from a court. Today’s action seeks that court order, preserving the primary while also proposing a more workable window for the election to take place, along with multiple opportunities and a reasonable amount of time for voters to vote.

“We hope the court, governor, secretary of state, legislative leaders and other parties see the necessity of this order to preserve the right to vote and complete a fair and timely election in Ohio.”

