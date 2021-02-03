Coronavirus Updates

Ohio Democratic Senator leaves hearing over lack of masks

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014 file photo shows Ohio senate candidate Cecil Thomas arriving at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, on the first day of early voting in Cincinnati. Thomas, an Ohio Democratic state senator said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 he left a committee hearing because so many members of the public weren’t wearing masks. Thomas, a second-term lawmaker from Cincinnati, tweeted a picture showing several people in the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee without masks. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An Ohio Democratic state senator says he left a committee hearing because so many members of the public weren’t wearing masks.

Sen. Cecil Thomas is a second-term senator from Cincinnati. He tweeted a picture of the largely unmasked crowd Wednesday in the state Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee.

Thomas says the pandemic with a highly transmittable virus continues. He also says he has a daughter with a severely compromised immune system and won’t put her health at risk.

A message was left with committee chairperson Sen. Kristina Roegner seeking comment.

