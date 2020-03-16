Ohio Democrats support postponement of state primary

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Democratic Party announced their support of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation that the state postpones in-person voting for the primary election until Tuesday, June 2.

Dr. Amy Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine shared their conclusion that the risk to voters, 35,000 poll workers, volunteers and the broader public through additional spread was too great to conduct in-person voting tomorrow. In deference to their expertise on this critical health crisis, Ohio Democratic officials support that decision regarding in-person voting tomorrow.

“Extending an election is an unprecedented step, so we as a party are weighing alternatives on how to best do so — including the possibility to conduct the primary election entirely by vote-by-mail, as is done in several other states, with a deadline much earlier than June 2,” officials state in a prepared statement. “This could better serve the interests of Ohio voters and the primary process that is already well underway, and we will consider offering those alternatives to the court once the case is filed.”

The Lawrence County Board of Elections currently anticipates receiving a court order this evening postponing the 2020 Ohio primary election to June 2.

Although Dewine has recommended that the election be postponed, the Governor does not have the authority to change the date of an election under the current circumstances.

The decision must be made with new legislation from the Ohio General Assembly or by a court order.

Lawrence County Board of Elections says it believes a lawsuit will be filed in Franklin County that will request an injunction postponing the 2020 Ohio Primary to June 2nd and extending in-person early voting and mail-in absentee voting until late May. We have been informed that the Ohio Attorney General is anticipating consenting to the proposed injunction to allow it to become effective this evening.

J.T. Holt with the Board of Elections says they ask everyone please exercise patience and understanding in this unprecedented time.

“I will post updates immediately as they become available to the Lawrence County Board of Elections,” he says. “I also would direct citizens to statements issued by the Governor and Ohio Secretary of State for the reasoning behind this unanticipated decision on the eve of the election.”

