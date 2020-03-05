Ohio Department of Health reports 2 more under investigation for COVID-19 Coronavirus

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says three people are now under investigation for possible exposure to COVID-19 Coronavirus, two more than were reported Wednesday.

ODH says there are still no confirmed cases in the state and seven people have tested negative. 255 are now under public health supervision, up from 212.

According to ODH, test kits are expected to be in Ohio Thursday, meaning cases will be able to be tested here, instead of waiting 3-5 days with the CDC.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events