Ohio Department of Health reports 2 more under investigation for COVID-19 Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health says three people are now under investigation for possible exposure to COVID-19 Coronavirus, two more than were reported Wednesday.

ODH says there are still no confirmed cases in the state and seven people have tested negative. 255 are now under public health supervision, up from 212.

According to ODH, test kits are expected to be in Ohio Thursday, meaning cases will be able to be tested here, instead of waiting 3-5 days with the CDC.

ODH says the test kit for coronavirus will be in Ohio today, if it’s not already. By no later than early next week cases will be tested here, eliminating the 3-5 day wait with the CDC. @nbc4i #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/bjrxkO0hMq — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 5, 2020

