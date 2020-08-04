Ohio Dept of Education receives mask donation for schools

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — As Ohio expands its mask mandate for schools to require all K-12 students to wear a mask in the classroom, donations are coming in to make sure all students, teachers, and administrators have access to masks.

The Ohio Department of Education says they, along with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, have received 2 million donated KN-95 and KN-90 face masks this week which will be made available to children, faculty, and administrators in school districts throughout the state.

We are working w/ @FEMA to distribute 2M masks to schools for use by students and staff. We’ll deliver these to regional education service centers serving as our distribution partners so schools and families have access to the resources they for the coming school year. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

“This donation helps provide masks for students, teachers, and other school staff, as they plan for the coming school year,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. “Mask wearing is one of the ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19, along with frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing.”

The donation was made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the masks will be through regional Educational Service Centers.

“With the opening of schools around the corner, we’re delighted these masks will be put to good use by Ohio schools,” said Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima Merick.

The masks are not medical grade, according to FEMA and Ohio EMA. Each shipping pallet contains approximately 12,000 masks, enough for eight semitractor-trailers.

“The donated masks are another way the Department and so many education partners are working to ensure the health and safety of students, educators, and staff when school buildings reopen,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria said.

Ohio EMA received the masks Monday and is distributing to certain ESCs this week. School districts should contact their regional ESC on how to get masks.

