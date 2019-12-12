COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio judge has ordered the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Columbus to release files on 14 accused priests as part of an ongoing lawsuit. Lebanon attorney Konrad Kircher requested the files in February.
Kircher is representing Kevin Heidtman, who says he was sexually molested by the late Monsignor Thomas Bennett during the 2002 to 2003 school year.
Heidtman’s suit was filed in July 2018. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $2 million from Bishop Frederick Campbell and St. Charles Preparatory School in Bexley. The diocese didn’t respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio diocese ordered to release files on 14 accused priests
- West Virginia Governor declares Christmas Eve state holiday for public employees
- Shipping deadlines for Christmas shopping approaching soon
- Kentucky State Police: Golden Alert Cancelled – Man Found Safe
- Rare West Virginia deer harvest sparks major controversy online
- LIVE COVERAGE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
- Tax cuts and tax increases will be debated in West Virginia Legislative Session
- Ohio no longer considering opioid settlement protection fund
- Brother chases, captures man who allegedly broke in and sexually assaulted his sleeping sister
- Mountain Health Network new naming rights sponsor for Huntington arena