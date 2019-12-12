Ohio diocese ordered to release files on 14 accused priests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio judge has ordered the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Columbus to release files on 14 accused priests as part of an ongoing lawsuit. Lebanon attorney Konrad Kircher requested the files in February.

Kircher is representing Kevin Heidtman, who says he was sexually molested by the late Monsignor Thomas Bennett during the 2002 to 2003 school year.

Heidtman’s suit was filed in July 2018. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $2 million from Bishop Frederick Campbell and St. Charles Preparatory School in Bexley. The diocese didn’t respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

