OHIO (WOWK) – The warning period for Ohio’s new distracted driving law is up on Oct. 5, 2023.

The law bans drivers from using or holding an electronic device while on the road. The law technically took effect back in April 2023, but there was a six-month warning period.

The end of the warning period means for a first offense against the new law, two points will be assessed to your driver’s license, and you could have to pay up to a $150 fine. For a second offense, its three points and a $250 fine.

Anyone who gets three or more offenses in a two-year period faces four points on their license, a $500 fine and a possible 90-day suspension.

Under the new law, those fines are also doubled for a work zone.