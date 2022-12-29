OHIO (WOWK) – New York residents are still heavily affected by Winter Storm Elliot’s impact on their region last week, and state officials from across the country are making an effort to offer help.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Transportation has been dispatched to aid New York in emergency snow removal efforts. DeWine says the equipment being sent to the state will include dump trucks, snow plows and utility vehicles.

“I’ve been here for 11 years, I know that a couple of years back, they were looking for volunteers to go to Florida when the hurricane came through down there. We volunteered for that, but we didn’t end up getting deployed for that mission. But when this came about, I volunteered immediately to go up to Buffalo and lend a hand,” said Andy Jackson, a volunteer.

Crews will be traveling to New York along Interstate 90. Once they arrive, DeWine’s office says the local authorities will give them instructions and assignments.

The crews are made up of highway technicians, mechanics and managers. According to the governor’s office, the crews will work two 12-hour shifts focusing on snow removal, and will then return to Ohio on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to DeWine, the New York Emergency Management Agency requested personnel and equipment from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The EMAC is a national mutual aid system which allows states to legally share resources with states in need of assistance during declared disasters and emergency situations.