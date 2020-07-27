Ohio drug investigation leads to firearms charges

Athens County deputies and the Major Crimes Unit seized evidence related to alleged illegal drug trafficking, according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith. He says the items seized include 336-unit doses of suspected Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) in blotter paper form, suspected Heroin and fentanyl, marijuana and various prescription pills. July 27, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Department)

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) — An Athens County man has been arrested on firearms charges and two more people could be facing charges as a drug trafficking investigation continues.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says George A. Tolley, 36, of Athens was arrested Friday, July 24, 2020, during what began as a search warrant related to an ongoing drug investigation.

Three adults and three juveniles were at the home at the time the warrant was served.

During the search, deputies and the Major Crimes Unit seized evidence related to alleged illegal drug trafficking, according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith. Smith says the items seized include 336-unit doses of suspected LSD in blotter paper form, suspected heroin and fentanyl, marijuana and various prescription pills.

The drug evidence will be sent to a state lab for official identification.

The MCU also found four handguns on the scene, two of which had previously been reported as stolen, one from Athens County and one from West Virginia.

Tolley was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a felony of the fourth degree, and possession of weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith says as the investigation continues, additional charges are expected for Tolley and the other two adults.

