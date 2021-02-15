Your Local Election Headquarters

Ohio elections chief again orders limit on ballot drop boxes

Ohio

by: JULIE CARR SMYTH

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. A county judge ruled Tuesday, September 15, 2020 that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive restricting counties to providing just one ballot drop box in November was “arbitrary and unreasonable.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has reissued a contentious order limiting the number of ballot drop boxes to one per county for the May 4 primary.

The directive, issued Friday, came after LaRose was asked to break a tie in Hamilton County over whether expanding drop boxes should be studied.

A virtually identical order LaRose issued in 2020 sparked litigation by the Ohio Democratic Party and voting and civil rights groups.

The order was allowed to stand by the courts, but they rejected the idea that LaRose needs additional legislative action before authorizing drop boxes at multiple locations.

