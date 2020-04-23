Ohio elections chief says no major problems yet in odd vote

CINCINNATI (AP) — Voter participation in Ohio’s pandemic-delayed primary election is on a slow pace with less than a week to go.

Numbers released by the state’s election chief show fewer than a fourth of registered voters had requested an absentee ballot by the end of last week. He says voting is going relatively smoothly under the unprecedented circumstances.

State authorities canceled in-person voting hours before the scheduled March 17 primary, and then replaced it with voting that is nearly all absentee. There will be in-person voting on April 28 restricted to disabled voters and homeless people.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories