Ohio elections chief says no major problems yet in odd vote

CINCINNATI (AP) — Voter participation in Ohio’s pandemic-delayed primary election is on a slow pace with less than a week to go.
Numbers released by the state’s election chief show fewer than a fourth of registered voters had requested an absentee ballot by the end of last week. He says voting is going relatively smoothly under the unprecedented circumstances.
State authorities canceled in-person voting hours before the scheduled March 17 primary, and then replaced it with voting that is nearly all absentee. There will be in-person voting on April 28 restricted to disabled voters and homeless people.
