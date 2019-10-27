COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – State government employees in Ohio are getting the chance to learn better ways for spotting and reporting domestic violence signs in the workplace.
It’s through an enhanced web-based training program developed by the Ohio departments of Health and Administrative Services.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says the administration hopes the course will give employees a better understanding of signs associated with domestic violence, resources available and ways to appropriately report abuse.
The training was updated to reflect DeWine’s January executive order on workplace domestic violence policy in state government.
It will be mandatory for all managers, with the goal of equipping them to talk to staff members who may be experiencing or causing harm in a relationship.
All state employees have the option of taking the course.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Remembering ‘Cupcake’ at a Birmingham funeral
- Man wins lottery prize on way for cancer treatment
- Ohio employees get access to anti-domestic violence training
- Man charged with DUI after pedestrian killed in Kentucky
- Two people dead, at least 14 others shot at Texas A&M Commerce party
- Trump says Islamic State leader dead after US raid in Syria
- National Take Back Day: Getting unused prescription drugs out of people’s houses.
- ‘It’s about time’: Marshall breaks ground for new baseball stadium.
- Road Closed following accident in Cross Lanes
- Curiosity rover takes selfie while conducting chemistry experiment