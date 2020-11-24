Ohio extends license, ID expiration dates

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill to again extend the expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations beyond Dec. 1, 2020, due to the pandemic.

The bill states if the expiration date on the driver license, ID or vehicle registration is between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021, it is automatically extended and will remain valid until July 1, 2021, according to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The BMV is reminding customers many of its services such as purchasing a temporary tag for their car, renewing vehicle registration, ordering new license plates, checking their driving record, etc., can be accomplished online at www.OPlates.com.

If a customer must visit a location, the BMV says they encourage using the “Get in Line, Online” virtual queuing system, which allows customers to virtually get in line before arriving at the BMV and minimize the amount of time physically spent at the agency.