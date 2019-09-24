Ohio family adopts 10 children with special needs

GALION, Ohio (CNN Newsource) — An Ohio family is a big, happy party of twelve after adopting 10 children. The Hart family is just like any other. They go on family outings, celebrate milestones, and just hang out. But unlike many families, you’ll notice there’s a lot of people in this one.

The hard work of managing a large family was a choice made by Roger and Lisa Hart. In 1997, the two decided to become foster parents. Lisa Hart says, “I was in the library one day and I saw a sign in regards to foster care and I made the phone call.”

They cared for kids on a temporary basis for the next 23 years. Roger Hart says, “It’s been rewarding. We’ve met a lot of good people, a lot of good children. We’ve had hundreds come through our house.”

Until one day, Roger and Lisa made a more lasting commitment. They adopted two brothers with special needs, Rex and Jason. After that, they added Billy and Devon to the family; then Ben and Christopher. In all, 10 adopted brothers and sisters – all now part of the same family.

“I think we’re a pretty cool group. And I think that having a large family, it teaches you things, having a large family, it teaches you things that you wouldn’t learn or experience in a smaller family,” Lisa Hart says.

For example, they learned sign language. They also learned the lesson of keeping siblings together – a cornerstone of the mission of Adopt America Network. Lisa Hart says, “They’re great to work with. It’s a different process where the families actually have to be matched with a child. You can say, ‘I’ll take –‘ you can tell them how many children you want. You want boys or girls. You want a sibling group. What ages. And then they start looking for you.”

Thinking about what’s best for the children extends to what’s best for the family. Roger Hart says, “They’ve kept us in the loop a lot of times. They always think about us.”

And Adopt America Network will tell you the family that plays together … Stays together.