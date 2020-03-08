Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days

LOWELL, OH (WJW) — A family in southern Ohio is asking for help finding their 73-year-old father, who has been missing for four days.

According to a Facebook post, Jerry Whiten left his home early Thursday morning without his wallet or cellphone.

He is driving a 2016 dark gray Chevy Silverado with Ohio license plate HSP3415. ONSTAR has been contacted but was unable to activate the emergency hardware inside the vehicle.

“He could be anywhere, no place is too far to share or look. If you are out and about, please look for Jerry and the truck. Please check your outbuildings and barns,” the family wrote.

Jerry is 5’11”, weighs 240 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan coat.

Anyone with information should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 740-376-7070 ext. 0.

