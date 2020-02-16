Ohio flu-related hospitalizations continue to rise

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State health officials say flu-related hospitalizations continue to rise in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday said hospitalizations during the week of Feb. 2-8 increased 19% from the previous week with nearly 1,000 hospitalizations.

There have been nearly 5,500 hospitalizations since the official start of the flu season Sept. 29, more than double the number of hospitalizations during the same period last flu season.

Some of the highest hospitalization rates are in two of the state’s most populous counties, Cuyahoga which includes Cleveland, and Montgomery, which includes Dayton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events