Ohio GA members sign letter urging DeWine to avoid business mandates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dozens of Ohio General Assembly members signed a letter to Governor Mike DeWine urging him not to implement any mandates on businesses in the state.

The letter, signed by 40 members of the GA, states that mandates during the pandemic could have a crippling effect on Ohio’s small businesses.

“Ohio’s businesses have been pushed to the brink this year and many have already closed. They suffered from lost revenues during the shutdown in the spring and have shown great innovation to safely reopen,” the letter states.

Ohio’s economy must remain open. Earlier today, my colleagues and I sent the following letter to @GovMikeDeWine. Small businesses simply cannot afford additional mandates-or worse, closures. Thank you to the nearly 40 members of the General Assembly who signed on to this letter. pic.twitter.com/T6JuhFj05Q — Rep. George Lang (@LangForOhio) November 17, 2020

The letter also says it is unfair for the governor to single out restaurants, bars and gyms for closure.

“These entities have spent an incredible amount of time and dollars to provide a safe environment for the employees to work and their customers to find relief from the pandemic,” the letter reads.

Also addressed in the letter was the mask mandate, which they say is unfair for businesses to have to police themselves. The mandate, which went into effect Monday, says that businesses could be penalized if all employees and customers in a retail establishment aren’t wearing a mask.

Lastly, the letter says that while DeWine has broad constitutional powers, there are limits to his actions, including the ability to order a shutdown.

“As a co-equal branch of our state government, we implore you to work with the Legislature to ensure that both the lives and livelihoods of Ohioans are protected,” the letter finishes.

During his Tuesday briefing, DeWine announced a 10 p.m. curfew starting Thursday for the state.