Ohio Gov. DeWine makes plea, 200K vaccine doses set to expire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had an urgent message for vaccine providers and residents on Monday: “The time to act is now.”

About 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine are set to expire on June 23, according to the governor’s office. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose for those 18 years and older.

“For Ohioans who have been waiting to get their vaccine, I urge you to take action now. There are many opportunities throughout the state to get a vaccine,” DeWine said Monday. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of those options. It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus. Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember.”

The governor’s office said the state does not have the option to send these vaccine elsewhere.

The Ohio Department of Health directed vaccine providers to use a first-in, first-out process so the shots with the earliest expiration dates are used first.

More than 4.7 million people in Ohio are fully vaccinated.

To find a vaccine provider near you, go to the Ohio Department of Health’s website.